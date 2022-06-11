Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

