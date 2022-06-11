Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.72% of Bally’s worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

