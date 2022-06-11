Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total value of 12,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,199,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total value of 10,920.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total value of 12,360.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total value of 12,680.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total value of 11,500.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total value of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total value of 13,380.00.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 12.52. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 5.25 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

