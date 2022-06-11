AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €34.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.68) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CS stock opened at €22.58 ($24.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.66. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($29.77).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

