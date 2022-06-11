Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.80.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $168.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.69. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 38.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,677,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.