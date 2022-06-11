AVI Global Trust plc (AGT) to Distribute Dividend of GBX 1.20 on July 15th

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AGT stock opened at GBX 187.60 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. AVI Global Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.98 ($2.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £939.14 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.10.
About AVI Global Trust (Get Rating)
