AVI Global Trust plc (AGT) to Distribute Dividend of GBX 1.20 on July 15th

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AGT stock opened at GBX 187.60 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. AVI Global Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.98 ($2.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £939.14 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.10.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

About AVI Global Trust (Get Rating)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.