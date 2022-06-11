Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90. Autoscope Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 9.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

