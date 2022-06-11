Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $211.62 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.15.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

