Automata Network Trading Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00330976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00433160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 158.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

