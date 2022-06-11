Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Purchases A$30,900.00 in Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Rating) insider Dudley Kingsnorth purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$30,900.00 ($22,230.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Australian Rare Earths Company Profile

Australian Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of rare earths mineral resource opportunities in Australia. Its flagship project is the Koppamurra project located in South Australia and Victoria. The company was formerly known as Tawel Exploration Pty Ltd and changed its name to Australian Rare Earths Limited in March 2021.

