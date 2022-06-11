Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 772,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $9,244,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 305,613 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $4,661,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

