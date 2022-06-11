Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.86

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 1721582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.39.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.