Audius (AUDIO) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Audius has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $293.52 million and $15.50 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,103,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 719,623,350 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

