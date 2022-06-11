AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $93.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.14.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATRC stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
