AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($150.38) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.58) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($150.38) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £105.79 ($132.57).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 9,851 ($123.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £152.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,358.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($100.61) and a 52-week high of £110 ($137.84).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

