ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lessened by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in ASML by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.50.

ASML opened at $521.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $574.99 and a 200-day moving average of $660.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $509.55 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

