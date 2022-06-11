Ascension Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ascension Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,187,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,703 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $196.77 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.28 and its 200-day moving average is $220.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

