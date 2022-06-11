Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ascension Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,366,290 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.25, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

