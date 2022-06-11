Ascension Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ascension Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.14.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

