Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Trading Up 13.7%

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) was up 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 123,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 273,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$117.78 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.