Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,554 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $170,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 8,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.