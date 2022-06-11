Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $156,753,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 263,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $67,078,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 97,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average is $211.51.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

