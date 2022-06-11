Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $446,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.03 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $96.85 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

