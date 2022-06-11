Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $315,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of V opened at $199.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average of $212.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.