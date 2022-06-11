Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $315,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $199.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average of $212.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

