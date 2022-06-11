Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

IGV opened at $276.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.60. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

