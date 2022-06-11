Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Amcor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

