Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 4,049 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14.

