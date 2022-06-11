Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.86) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.38) to GBX 4,300 ($53.88) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,768.75.

Anglo American stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.