Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.86) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.38) to GBX 4,300 ($53.88) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,768.75.

Anglo American stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

