Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $63.75 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Anaplan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

