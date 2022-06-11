Analyzing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) & Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 45.36% 167.57% 64.72% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $79.01, indicating a potential upside of 51.55%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Hermitage Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $10.73 billion 0.58 $4.64 billion $47.90 1.09 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million N/A -$19.12 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Hermitage Offshore Services (Get Rating)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

