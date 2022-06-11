Analyzing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 4 9 0 2.57 Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 134.03%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.68%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Grab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and Augmedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 15.02 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A Augmedix $22.17 million 3.46 -$17.85 million ($0.60) -3.42

Augmedix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab N/A -86.31% -58.30% Augmedix -77.52% -251.74% -53.94%

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

