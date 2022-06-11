Analysts Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $780.67 Million

Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will report sales of $780.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.97 million and the highest is $809.67 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $649.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

WERN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. 951,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

