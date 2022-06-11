Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 544.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

