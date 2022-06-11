American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.54.

AEO opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

