Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $81.81. 556,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

