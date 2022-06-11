Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,819 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Truist Financial by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 864,957 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

