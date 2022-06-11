Amalgamated Bank Sells 202 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $390.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.81 and a 200-day moving average of $454.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.76 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.