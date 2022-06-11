Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $510,318,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Lam Research by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after buying an additional 213,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

LRCX opened at $474.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

