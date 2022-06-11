Amalgamated Bank Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.01.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

