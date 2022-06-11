Amalgamated Bank Acquires 11,473 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

