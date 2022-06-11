Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 556,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,966,558 shares.The stock last traded at $49.32 and had previously closed at $49.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.