Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,008 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 515,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.94 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

