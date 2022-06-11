Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NYSE MO opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

