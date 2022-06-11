Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
