Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

