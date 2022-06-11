Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AAU opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
