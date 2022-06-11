Aleph.im Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $920,738.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $54.23 million and approximately $920,738.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,844,153 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

