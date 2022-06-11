Akroma Market Cap Achieves $10,974.10 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $10,974.10 and $27.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.12 or 0.05414549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00064215 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

