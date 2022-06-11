Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $0.34

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $38.59 million and approximately $534,219.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00344842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00440331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.