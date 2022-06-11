Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Arthur M. Toscanini Sells 6,584 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Airgain stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.60.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airgain (AIRG)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.