Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Arthur M. Toscanini Sells 6,584 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.60.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

