Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT Lowered to €1.90

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €2.10 ($2.26) to €1.90 ($2.04) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.93.

AFLYY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

